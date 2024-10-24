Sheffield Wednesday receive important injury boost ahead of lengthy Portsmouth trip
The attacker has been a key player for the Owls since coming on board last season, scoring a number of important goals along the way, but was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad on Tuesday evening when Swansea City came to town.
Danny Röhl explained after the 0-0 draw with the Swans that he had picked up a small injury in the defeat to Burnley, but that he wasn’t expected to face any length of time out of action - now it’s been confirmed that he will be back in the mix at Fratton Park, while Josh Windass could also return to the starting XI after a little spell out for personal reasons.
“Anthony Musaba is good, he trained today and it’s good to have him back as an option,” Röhl told the media today. “It was a good step forward for Josh, he got some minutes, and that was important. Everyone has had two days recovery, and despite the short time look very sharp, we have just had a short session and I can feel the energy.”
