Sheffield Wednesday receive hostile reception at Sheffield United - Warning: Contains explicit language

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:12 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s players received a hostile reception on their arrival at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane this morning - warning, contains explicit langague.

The Steel City derby returns this afternoon after a long wait for a meeting between the two sides, and Unites fans were waiting for the Owls when they pulled up in S2 to make their feelings known about their neighbouring club.

Captain, Barry Bannan, as well as Josh Windass got some particularly vitriolic treatment, as did former Blade, Max Lowe, while the Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, was also in for a bit as well. They took it in good spirits, many smiling as they walked by and into the player’s entrance - they’ll now be hoping to get the last laugh out on the field.

Check out a video of the Wednesday arrivals at the top of the page.

