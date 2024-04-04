Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Windass and Paterson have both been missing for some time due to their respective injuries, however it has long since been hoped that they would be able to return after the international break last month.

Matches against Swansea City and Middlesbrough came too soon for the pair, however Danny Röhl has now confirmed that they’re in contention for the trip to QPR on Saturday, though whether either of them are able to start the tie remains to be seen.

Unfortunately there was no such confirmation on their defensive teammate, Di’Shon Bernard, who got injured in the warm-up against Swansea and consequently missed the defeat to Boro as he underwent treatment for his muscle injury.

The Owls boss is pleased to have players back available once again, and he’s hoping that they can help the team heading into the final six games of the season.

“There’s just a question mark with Di’Shon,” Röhl told The Star. “Everyone else is available and back… You have to now select the right players for the starting XI, and after the last games my thoughts are in a lot of directions - lets have a look how we select.

“You have some players who are good at the moment, some who have had good games and then dropped back a little bit, and I think that’s been the challenge since I arrived - we’re not always with the same performance. For instance if you compare some players from Friday to Monday there’s a big difference. But this is football, and hopefully I find the right XI, and we also need the other guys to help finish the game.”