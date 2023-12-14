Sheffield Wednesday recap: Bizarre ref delay explained, Danny Röhl’s thoughts and more
Sheffield Wednesday fell to their first defeat in four matches at Norwich City on Wednesday evening, a result they will want to bounce back from quickly with a big game against QPR arriving on Saturday.
The Owls had the better of good portions of the game but conceded early in each half to hand control over to the Canaries. The stats reflect Wednesday's decent foothold in the game, but such are the fine margins in the Championship it was the home side that had the better of the chances and ran out 4-1 winners.
The highlight from an Owls perspective was a second senior goal for the newly-contracted Bailey Cadamarteri, rising highest and showing hunger to nod home Michael Ihiekwe's flick-on from Will Vaulks' long throw.
A bizarre moment came and went in the second half when referee Matthew Donohue ran from the field and down the tunnel, causing an extended delay to proceedings that prompted a 10-minute injury time at the end of the second half.
While supporters off both sides sang to express their assumption that the official had been - ahem - 'caught short', the truth is that Donohue's audio equipment failed, meaning he was for a moment unable to communicate with his assistants. Within a few minutes the equipment was dealt with and the game continued.
Speaking after the match, manager Danny Rohl told The Star: "Now it's about recovery and being strong for Saturday, we know this. It's a journey and it's about the whole season. After the last three games it may have looked easy but it was always about hard work and today it was not enough. We go forward."