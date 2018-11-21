Sheffield Wednesday: Recalling when the Owls beat Manchester United 20 years ago today

Have your say

It was undoubtedly one of Sheffield Wednesday’s best results in their eight Premier League seasons.

On this day in 1998, the Owls posted a 3-1 win at Hillsborough against the mighty Manchester United.

And this wasn’t just any Manchester United side.

Of course, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side went on to clinch an historic treble as they lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

But on that day at Hillsborough they couldn’t live with Danny Wilson’s side.

United’s line-up was far from weakened, with Peter Schmeichel, Jaap Stam, David Beckham and Roy Keane all starting.

Sheffield Wednesday's Benito Carbone with Utds Phil Neville'Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester United

But it was Wednesday who took the lead when Swedish winger Niclas Alexandersson scored a fortuitous goal after 14 minutes.

The Wednesday man tried his luck from outside the box and Schmeichel inexplicably fumbled the ball into his own net in front of the Kop.

United levelled before the half-hour mark when Andy Cole worked a one-two with Dwight Yorke and finished coolly to make it 1-1.

Ferguson's men thought they had gone in front just before the break when Paul Scholes netted only for it to be rightly chalked off for handball.

Wim Jonk tapped in from a few yards out after the restart as Wednesday went back in front.

Alexandersson almost caught out Schmeichel again as Wednesday looked for a further goal but this time the Dane was able to backpedal and claw the ball away to safety.

But that reprieve didn’t last long and the Owls duly found a third goal.

Alexandersson wanted the ball more than Stam and he cleverly rounded Schmeichel to tap in and secure a memorable result for all of a blue and white persuasion.

Wednesday were one of just three sides to conquer United that season, along with Arsenal and Middlesbrough.

They ultimately went on to finish 12th in the Premier League that season, before bowing out the following season.

Wednesday’s side that day: Srnicek, Thome, Walker, Atherton, Hinchcliffe, Rudi, Jonk, Sonner, Alexandersson, Booth, Carbone

