Sheffield Wednesday: Reading chief Jaap Stam alert to Owls threat

Jaap Stam is acutely aware of the quality Sheffield Wednesday possess in their ranks but has promised Reading will go all out for the win today.

The pressure is mounting on Royals boss Stam after a run of just three victories from their last 12 Championship matches.

Stam, who is expected to recall Joey van den Berg and Yann Kermorgant to his starting line-up, said: “We know Sheffield Wednesday are a quality team.

“They showed that last season and also this season.

“So they are a strong team but we believe in ourselves we can do well against any side.We will go for it and hopefully we can get the win.”

Reading dominated the ball in Tuesday’s draw at Bolton Wanderers, keeping 73 per cent of possession. Late goals from Liam Moore and Leandro Bacuna ensured Stam’s side avoided a second straight loss.

He said: “We know that we need to win games. We talk about that every day. From the last six weeks, in how we’ve been performing, if we can keep doing that then I’m sure we’re going to be winning games. We need to know what we need to do and how we need to play and defend and attack at times.”

