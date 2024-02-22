Clear stance from Sheffield Wednesday on transfer links to ex-Man Utd and Sheffield United man who trialled with Owls in 2021
and live on Freeview channel 276
Though time is running out, the Owls remain on the lookout for free agents as Röhl seeks to bring a new face or two into the cub ahead of the season run-in. Former Borussia Dortmund left-back Nico Schulz is currently training with the club as a 'guest' despite German media reports that he is due in court next week on 'suspicion of grievous bodily harm'.
One player that will not be joining Wednesday as things stand, however, is Morrison. The talented former Blades player spent time on trial with the Owls during Darren Moore's time with the club in 2021 but reports published this week suggesting Röhl is 'exploring moves' to bring him to S6 have been denied.
"At the moment, he is not a player on our list," he said. "Let's have a look, maybe in the next days there is some other player but my focus is 100 per cent on the players that are here.
"I've said before that we always have our eyes open but we always have the situation and it does not make much sense to speculate or look to rumours. If there is someone we can bring in then we will try it. It is important to focus on the whole group here, to train on some basics and it has been great to work with the guys here."