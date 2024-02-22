Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Though time is running out, the Owls remain on the lookout for free agents as Röhl seeks to bring a new face or two into the cub ahead of the season run-in. Former Borussia Dortmund left-back Nico Schulz is currently training with the club as a 'guest' despite German media reports that he is due in court next week on 'suspicion of grievous bodily harm'.

One player that will not be joining Wednesday as things stand, however, is Morrison. The talented former Blades player spent time on trial with the Owls during Darren Moore's time with the club in 2021 but reports published this week suggesting Röhl is 'exploring moves' to bring him to S6 have been denied.

"At the moment, he is not a player on our list," he said. "Let's have a look, maybe in the next days there is some other player but my focus is 100 per cent on the players that are here.