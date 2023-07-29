News you can trust since 1887
‘Bright start’ ‘Very tidy’ - Sheffield Wednesday ratings in narrow Luton Town defeat at Hillsborough - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town on Saturday in their final preseason friendly of the summer.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

It was a lot more like a normal game for the most part, Xisco naming a strong XI to take on the Premier League outfit at Hillsborough that featured none of the youngsters who had played such a big role over the other summer games.

Michael Smith opened the scoring from the spot early on, but goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Carlton Morris saw the Hatters come away with a 2-1 victory.

Here are our ratings from a decent afternoon at S6:

Made a good save early doors and looked tidy dealing with balls into the box. The equaliser came through bodies but he may feel he could’ve done more.

1. Cameron Dawson - 5

Made a good save early doors and looked tidy dealing with balls into the box. The equaliser came through bodies but he may feel he could've done more.

Started brightly at right back getting up and down the wing in front of the North stand, and did well to win the penalty for the opener.

2. Callum Paterson - 6

Started brightly at right back getting up and down the wing in front of the North stand, and did well to win the penalty for the opener.

Was dominant in the air and good on the ball, barely put a foot wrong alongside Ihiekwe in defence - but was largely at fault for the second goal due to a loose pass.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Was dominant in the air and good on the ball, barely put a foot wrong alongside Ihiekwe in defence - but was largely at fault for the second goal due to a loose pass.

Like Iorfa he was solid when pressed, and looked tidy on the ball as well. Made one really good intervention in the 68th minute.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

Like Iorfa he was solid when pressed, and looked tidy on the ball as well. Made one really good intervention in the 68th minute.

