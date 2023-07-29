‘Bright start’ ‘Very tidy’ - Sheffield Wednesday ratings in narrow Luton Town defeat at Hillsborough - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town on Saturday in their final preseason friendly of the summer.
It was a lot more like a normal game for the most part, Xisco naming a strong XI to take on the Premier League outfit at Hillsborough that featured none of the youngsters who had played such a big role over the other summer games.
Michael Smith opened the scoring from the spot early on, but goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Carlton Morris saw the Hatters come away with a 2-1 victory.
Here are our ratings from a decent afternoon at S6:
