Another pre-season run-out, volume and more minutes in the legs - all the cliches included - saw Sheffield Wednesday draw 0-0 with Spanish second tier side Real Murcia.

In what was the Owls’ third friendly leg-shake of the summer, a number of young players acquitted themselves nicely, senior players showed good accounts of themselves and having jumped into the camp late, Will Vaulks came on to up the tempo in the second half.

They almost won it, too, with giant centre-half Adam Alimi-Adetoro thundering a header over late from Vaulks’ free-kick.

Wednesday’s players have been physically challenged this week with double sessions and in sweltering heat, it was never likely to be a game played at high tempo.

Marvin Johnson hobbled out after half an hour, Callum Paterson was missing and both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks were no-shows as they continue their road to recovery from summer niggles.

With the context of a gruelling week so far in mind, here are our ratings from a worthwhile exercise in Spain.

Pierce Charles - 7 Just looks a really confident and competent goalkeeper. One or two bits of distribution were a little too ambitious but you can welcome that - looks so handy with the ball at feet. Made a really smart save on 34 minutes. Photo: Steve Ellis

Jay Glover - 7 Playing in the foreign position of right-back, Glover looks physically improved on last season. Cleared one goalbound shot early doors and then followed it up with another after the half-hour. On after a breather in the second half in midfield. Photo: Steve Ellis

Dominic Iorfa - 6 Made an early goal-line clearance for one that was heading in. Comfortable on the ball. Had two decent chances from Windass corners but couldn't direct them goalwards. Switched over to right-back in the second half. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Akin Famewo - 7 Thundered into a classic Famewo tackle to win the ball back in a relatively dangerous moment on 13 minutes. Sniffed out another move 13 minutes later.