“Meated-up” “An exciting player” Sheffield Wednesday ratings after Real Murcia run-out
Another pre-season run-out, volume and more minutes in the legs - all the cliches included - saw Sheffield Wednesday draw 0-0 with Spanish second tier side Real Murcia.
In what was the Owls’ third friendly leg-shake of the summer, a number of young players acquitted themselves nicely, senior players showed good accounts of themselves and having jumped into the camp late, Will Vaulks came on to up the tempo in the second half.
They almost won it, too, with giant centre-half Adam Alimi-Adetoro thundering a header over late from Vaulks’ free-kick.
Wednesday’s players have been physically challenged this week with double sessions and in sweltering heat, it was never likely to be a game played at high tempo.
Marvin Johnson hobbled out after half an hour, Callum Paterson was missing and both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks were no-shows as they continue their road to recovery from summer niggles.
With the context of a gruelling week so far in mind, here are our ratings from a worthwhile exercise in Spain.