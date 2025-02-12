The Owls striker came off the bench to grab what would be the winning goal in Swansea, giving Wednesday their first victory in the Swans’ backyard since way back in 1983 - before any of the current squad were alive.
There was some late drama as the hosts thought they’d grabbed a last-gasp equaliser, however it was ruled out just before the final whistle and Danny Röhl’s side took all three points. They’re now eighth in the Championship.
Here’s how we rated the players on a brilliant night in Wales:
1. James Beadle - 7
A spectator in the first half, he stooped sharply to prevent Peart-Harris from opening the scoring early in the second half. Claimed the ball late on when it was most needed and slowed things down to good effect. Mixed his distribution nicely. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 8
Drove well from defence and made some important defensive interventions - not least with his head, with which he won more aerial duels than anyone else on the pitch. Offered plenty in both directions - looks a really quality player on nights like that. | UGC
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 8
A couple of big headers early doors, marshalled it well. Kept in simple in possession and moved it wisely. Marshalled things akin to a wise colonel. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 8
There in important moments on more than one occasion. He's got a sense for danger and remains Wednesday's most consistent performer. Cooler than a polar bear's pantry. | UGC