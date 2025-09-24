Three Queens Park Rangers players have been ruled out as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.

The Owls take on QPR on Saturday afternoon as Henrik Pedersen’s side hope to get their first home victory of the season, but face a team high on confidence having won all of their last three Championship matches - beating Charlton Athletic, Wrexham and - most recently - Stoke City.

Julien Stephan’s side won’t be at full strength, though, with some key men missing in action due to injury. Journalist, Jon Harland, confirmed that three players who have been out of action recently wouldn’t return in time for the trip to South Yorkshire, doing so on the back of speaking to the QPR boss.

Who will be missing for Queens Park Rangers?

Taking to social media after the press conference, the sports editor of the Hounslow Herald said, “Julien Stephan confirms that Jake Clarke-Salter, Ilias Chair, and Kwame Poku are all unavailable for Saturday. JCS - back training, expected to return next week. Chair and Poku - expected to return after the international break.”

The absence of Chair and Poku in particular will give Pedersen something less to worry about given the attacking quality that they both possess, however Richard Kone has hit the ground running since joining from Wycombe Wanderers, while Harvey Vale is proving to be a handful as well. The Owls are certainly going to have their work cut out for them, even with some big players missing for the visitors.

From a Wednesday perspective, an injury update is expected later this afternoon at around 1.30pm when the manager talks to the media ahead of their next fixture, however it’s not thought that any of their recent absentees will return to action just yet.

