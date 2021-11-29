The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Championship club QPR, has started only five league matches this season but scored his first Owls goal in an eye-catching performance in the draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Speaking honestly about his time at the club so far, Shodipo said: “I've been frustrated, I can't lie. I've had limited game time and I just want to play every game and score goals and create goals and excite the fans. I want to have that opportunity to play. I have been frustrated at times but it's been a mix. Hopefully I can kick on now.

“I've been to the gaffer, knocking on his door. I asked him 'What's going on? How can I get in the team? What do I need to do?' We've had those talks and hopefully I can repay him when I get the opportunity. I trust him, everyone trusts him. That goal will only help my confidence and the team good anyway.”

As is the case with each of Wednesday’s loanees, parent club QPR have the option of recalling Shodipo in January.

Asked on that situation, he said: “I'm very keen to show myself and shine. I just want to show the gaffer why he brought me here. I'm still yet to do that and I feel like that's going to come now.”

The battle for minutes out wide has become even more congested with the addition of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who made his debut on Saturday.

With the likes of Shodipo, Jaden Brown and Sylla Sow waiting for added responsibility at wing-back behind the likes of Theo Corbeanu, Jack Hunt, Callum Paterson and Dennis Adeniran in recent weeks, Moore has plenty of options.