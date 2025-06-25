Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals become latest to make manager decision

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:10 BST

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that Julien Stéphan has taken over as their new manager, giving Sheffield Wednesday another new face to go up against next season.

The news comes not long after it was revealed that Marti Cifuentes had left the club by mutual consent, almost two months after he was put on gardening leave in April. His replacement was confirmed on Wednesday morning, with Stephan venturing into English football for the first time.

”QPR are delighted to confirm Julien Stéphan as the club’s new Head Coach,” they said in a statement. “The 44-year-old has previously worked in the French top flight with Rennes and Strasbourg... He guided his boyhood club Rennes to their first trophy in 48 years when they won the Coupe de France in 2019, and achieved their highest league placement in their history in 2019/20 when they finished third in Ligue 1 to qualify for the Champions League.

QPR have a new manager

“Under the Frenchman, Strasbourg finished sixth in the table in 2021/22, recording their highest position for 42 years... Now Stéphan is ready for a new chapter in W12.”

Meanwhile, the new man at the helm said, “I feel very proud and excited to join QPR. QPR is a historic club with strong values and passionate fans, so I feel honoured. I wanted to come here because I know there's a lot of passion around the club and around the team, and I feel very lucky to discover that.

“There is something unique about English football. The intensity, the atmosphere, the passion of the fans also, the tempo of the game, the culture around the club all make it a very stimulating environment for a coach.”

