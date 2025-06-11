Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Queens Park Rangers, look to have found themselves a new manager.

Former boss, Marti Cifuentes, was put on gardening leave just days before their final Championship match of the season, not long after he was linked with the job at West Bromwich Albion - a job that recently went to Ryan Mason.

Since then the Rs have been on the hunt for his replacement, and it would appear that they’re going to be swapping Spanish for French if the news coming out of France are to be believed... According to a report from Le Parisien journalist Marc Mechenoua the former Strasbourg and Rennes, Julien Stéphan, has agreed a two-year deal to take charge over at QPR next season.

QPR look to have a new manager

It would be the latest appointment in recent weeks as several clubs change things up with regards to the men in charge of their teams, with Hull City, Watford and Norwich City among others that will have new faces in the dugout. It’s left Wednesday’s Danny Röhl as the fourth longest-serving manager in the division.

Röhl only joined the Owls back in October 2023, however as we head into the 2025/26 season there is currently just Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and John Mousinho (Portsmouth) who have been at their respective clubs longer than the German. McKenna has been linked with the Brentford job, too, so the Wednesday boss could end up third if that was to come to pass.

Question marks also remain, of course, regarding the future of the SWFC boss as well - but as things stand he’s still set to report for preseason in a few weeks’ time.

