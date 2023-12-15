Sheffield Wednesday availability update on attacking trio ahead of vital QPR clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has provided an update on the availability of three attacking players ahead of this weekend's Hillsborough clash with QPR.

The Owls will take on their fellow relegation battlers with both sides having enjoyed a resurgence in fortunes in recent weeks, Wednesday having lost one of their last four and QPR arriving unbeaten over the same period.

The attacking options available to Röhl in the midweek defeat at Norwich City were reduced, with Josh Windass and Michael Smith both unavailable and Lee Gregory - a background figure in recent weeks - not involved due to illness.

Asked whether either Windass or Smith could step back into the matchday squad for the visit of the Hoops, Röhl was not confident: "I am not sure. It is looking more like we will have the same squad as on Wednesday, we will look today after the treatments but it will be more like the same squad. We also have to look forward to the next games because if we take too much risk now it could mean we are missing players for the long term and it is about finding a balance."

Gregory has largely recovered from his illness and is back involved in training today (Friday). Röhl said he will 'have a look' at how the veteran forward is before making a decision over whether he is ready to step back into the rough-and-tumble of high intensity football.

With games coming thick and fast in a congested December fixture schedule, Röhl revealed there are further running repairs to contest with in his squad with behind-the-scenes treatments to some of his players ongoing.