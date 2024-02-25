Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday recorded their third win in four matches to further strengthen their survival bid and cut the gap on the safety places to three points from four. That deficit would have been blunted further were it not for the efforts of the other sides in the relegation scrap, with Huddersfield Town and Millwall recording surprise away wins at Watford and Southampton respectively.

Another side in the battle are QPR, who came from behind to beat bottom side Rotherham United 2-1. The result took them out of the bottom three at the expense of Stoke City, who join Wednesday and the Millers in the drop seats.

Rangers' win was partly inspired by the performance of Moroccan international Ilias Chair, who this week was sentenced to a year in prison with a further year suspended for his role in a 2020 altercation that took place in France. A Belgian court found Chair guilty of breaking the skull of a truck driver with a rock during a fight that left him requiring surgery to save his life, though QPR released a statement making clear that the legal process was ongoing.

Reports from London explain that QPR's star man has begin an appeals process and will be able to play for the club until it reaches its conclusion. The tricky attacker started the match and provided the assist for Chris Willock's 75th-minute winner.