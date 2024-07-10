Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s work in the summer transfer window is by no means over, and now they’re after a former Chelsea midfielder - Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion, and as a defensive midfielder it is a role that the Owls are in the process of trying to fill.

Wednesday have already had a busy few weeks since their transfers got underway with the arrival of Ben Hamer, with the recent acquisition of Charlie McNeill being the eighth arrival of the window, and The Star understands that they’re very much in the market for more ahead of their second preseason trip to Austria and Germany later this month.

It’s thought that Chalobah, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has also played for the likes of Watford and Fulham, is a target for Danny Röhl as another new addition, and the hope is that they’re able to fend off the undoubted options that he has elsewhere in order to get him on board.

Chalobah has a wealth of experience at this level having made almost 200 appearances in the Championship over the course of his career, but he also has 50 Premier League appearances to his name as well as a senior England cap - a cameo in the win over Spain in 2018.