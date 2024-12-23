Sheffield Wednesday punishment confirmed as Danny Röhl makes Premier League claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second red card of the season will see Sheffield Wednesday key man Di’Shon Bernard miss out on important back-to-back away trips.

The Jamaica international was sent off for a second yellow card late in the first half of the Owls’ impressive 2-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend - a fate he suffered in a more questionable incident at Luton Town earlier in the campaign. It means Wednesday will be without their star defender for the visits to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day and Preston North End on December 29.

There were few protests as Bernard was shown the red card and Owls boss Danny Röhl had no qualms with the decision when asked about it in his post-match press conference. Going down to 10 men actually seemed to turn the game in Wednesday’s favour - they changed their approach and were clinical in front of goal to take three points.

Röhl confirmed the two-match suspension to Bernard and made clear his discipline was an area he could improve on - but spoke glowingly on his potential and suggested he could go on to become a Premier League player in time.

“Yes, it is two yellow cards,” he told The Star when asked if he had any complaints. “A red card here is two games which is hard especially with the speed of the games now (busyness of the schedule). But Dish will learn from this. When we speak about development and improvement, this is exactly what he must and will improve upon. I am sure it will take him to the next level, he has everything he needs for the next league.”