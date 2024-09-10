Nile Ranger, who helped Sheffield Wednesday win promotion out of League One in 2012, has returned to football after a two-year spell out of the game.

Ranger has been clubless since January 2023 when he left Boreham Wood, but you have to go back to March 2022 for his last outing - coming on as a substitute in the defeat to Everton in the FA Cup.

Now, though, it looks like he’s ready to try and make his mark on a football field once again, joining Kettering Town in the seventh tier of English football - quite a way from the heights of the Premier League from his days with Newcastle United.

A statement from the club read, “Richard Lavery has added to his squad with the experienced signing of striker Nile Ranger. Nile has previously played for Newcastle United, Barnsley (loan), Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Swindon Town, Blackpool, Southend United, Spalding United, Boreham Wood.

“An England U19 international Nile had a pre-season at Barnet, he has played in the Premiership, Championship, League One & Two, the National League and a short spell in the Northern Premier Division One South/East.

“Nile has undoubted ability and should offer a different dynamic to the Poppies squad. We would like to welcome Nile to Latimer Park and hope he has a successful time with the club.”

Ranger went straight into the starting XI against St Ives Town as they went on to win 2-1 on Monday night, and Lavery thinks that there’s ‘more to come’ from the former Premier League attacker.

"It was his first game, he hadn't met the lads. He's come in out of the cold, he's not played for a while,” the Kettering boss told BBC Radio Northampton after his debut. “You could see in the first half he was rusty, in the second half he turned up... There's a lot more to come from him, he hasn't played at those levels for nothing, has he?"