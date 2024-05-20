Sheffield Wednesday promotion-winner released as another club confirms retained list
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old had two very good loan spells with Wednesday, the second for the length of the 2011/12 season, playing a huge role in their march to the Championship that culminated in a final day win over Wycombe Wanderers. He played 59 times for the club in total, scoring twice.
Over the last few years the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has gone on Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Sunderland and Norwich City - the latter of whom have now confirmed that he will be leaving the club when his deal expires at the end of June.
Batth played 21 games for the Canaries this season across all competitions, scoring once, and he’ll no doubt be hoping to get his future sorted out as quickly as possible so that he can be in the doors of another club by the time preseason begins in a few weeks’ time.
He’s the latest on a growing list of former Owls who will be on the hunt for a new team over the next few weeks, with Birmingham City’s retained list over the weekend confirming that Hillsborough loanee from 2014, Gary Gardner, was on his way out of the club.
For Wednesday themselves, they’ve confirmed that six players will be leaving the club this summer, while seven have been offered new contracts to stick around. The only new deal that has been announced so far is that of young shot-stopper, Pierce Charles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.