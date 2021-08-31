Sheffield Wednesday promotion rivals eyeing transfer move for Bayern Munich pair
It’s not likely today will be a particularly manic one at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls have completed no fewer than 13 senior transfers in what has been a huge summer turnaround at the club.
Heading into the last embers of the summer transfer window it seems the bulk of their business is done, though the parameters the club are working in mean that any likely targets – mainly free agents – can still be signed beyond this evening’s 11pm deadline.
Second-placed Wednesday are hoping to continue their run of early season form to build a promotion campaign and elbow the likes of Sunderland – who went to the top of the table on Saturday – out of the way.
In one of the more eyebrow-raising stories to come out of deadline day so far, the Mackems have been linked with a double loan switch for a Bayern Munich pair.
Goalkeeper Ron Thorbert Hoffman, a 22-year-old former Germany youth international, and 20-year-old winger/attacker Leon Dajaku, who has played twice for the German giants’ first team, have both been linked with a temporary switch to Wearside.
The story out of Germany has been corroborated by our colleagues at sister title Sunderland Echo.
"We're on it and we are having active conversations with players and their clubs,” Mackems boss Lee Johnson told them over the weekend.
“But I can't guarantee that they will fall, because they are high quality players and that means they are more difficult to do.
“If this is the squad we're going with between now and January, then I think it's been a very, very good window.”