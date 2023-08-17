Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero lands contract following Owls exit

Jack Hunt, of play-off scoring penalty scoring fame, has found himself a new club following his Sheffield Wednesday exit.

The full back scored the final penalty in the Owls’ famous penalty shootout win over Peterborough United in last season’s League One play-offs, also coming on in the final of against Barnsley and very nearly setting up the winner.

Hunt became a popular figure during his time at Hillsborough - on both occasions - and fans will be pleased to see him secure a new deal with Bristol Rovers as he heads into another season of professional football.

He was announced by the club on Thursday afternoon.

“Jack Hunt joins Rovers on a two-year deal,” the club said. “The right-back, who got promotion to the Championship last season with Sheffield Wednesday, joins as a free agent. The 32-year-old has played for a host of English clubs including Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.”