Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero lands contract following Owls exit
Jack Hunt, of play-off scoring penalty scoring fame, has found himself a new club following his Sheffield Wednesday exit.
The full back scored the final penalty in the Owls’ famous penalty shootout win over Peterborough United in last season’s League One play-offs, also coming on in the final of against Barnsley and very nearly setting up the winner.
Hunt became a popular figure during his time at Hillsborough - on both occasions - and fans will be pleased to see him secure a new deal with Bristol Rovers as he heads into another season of professional football.
He was announced by the club on Thursday afternoon.
“Jack Hunt joins Rovers on a two-year deal,” the club said. “The right-back, who got promotion to the Championship last season with Sheffield Wednesday, joins as a free agent. The 32-year-old has played for a host of English clubs including Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.”
Meanwhile, their manager, Joey Barton, said of the signing, “We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad. His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions and I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room.”