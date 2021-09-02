Sheffield Wednesday promotion odds slashed after successful transfer window

In fact, their odds have shortened dramatically since the end of June, from 5/1 in some places to as short as 2/1 this week.

Almost all bookmakers currently have the Owls placed as second favourites for both promotion and the League One title behind Sunderland, whose price to go up has also fallen, from 9/4 to evens.

The Owls odds slash comes after Darren Moore’s men completed 14 senior signings and is no doubt reflective of both the quality of the players they have managed to bring in and an impressive start to the season that sees them occupy second place in the table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are second-favourites to get promoted from League One.

Despite a 20-man influx at ambitious Ipswich Town, a stop-start season kick-off has seen their promotion odds lengthen since the start of the season.

The day before the season kicked off on August 5, Paul Cook’s Tractor Boys sat as 9/4 joint-favourites for a return to the Championship but are now as long as 4/1 with some bookies after starting their season with three draws and two defeats.

Among the other favourites for promotion as things stand are Portsmouth at 16/5, Rotherham United at 7/2, Wigan Athletic at 4/1, Oxford United at 9/2 and Wycombe Wanderers at 5/1.