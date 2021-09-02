Sheffield Wednesday promotion odds slashed after successful transfer window
Sheffield Wednesday remain among the bookies favourites to get promoted out of League One after their manic transfer window came to an end.
In fact, their odds have shortened dramatically since the end of June, from 5/1 in some places to as short as 2/1 this week.
Almost all bookmakers currently have the Owls placed as second favourites for both promotion and the League One title behind Sunderland, whose price to go up has also fallen, from 9/4 to evens.
The Owls odds slash comes after Darren Moore’s men completed 14 senior signings and is no doubt reflective of both the quality of the players they have managed to bring in and an impressive start to the season that sees them occupy second place in the table.
Despite a 20-man influx at ambitious Ipswich Town, a stop-start season kick-off has seen their promotion odds lengthen since the start of the season.
The day before the season kicked off on August 5, Paul Cook’s Tractor Boys sat as 9/4 joint-favourites for a return to the Championship but are now as long as 4/1 with some bookies after starting their season with three draws and two defeats.
Among the other favourites for promotion as things stand are Portsmouth at 16/5, Rotherham United at 7/2, Wigan Athletic at 4/1, Oxford United at 9/2 and Wycombe Wanderers at 5/1.
Wednesday are second favourites best priced at 7/1 to win the title. Despite that status, the bookies suggest there are four clubs less likely to be relegated than the Owls, who are priced at 28/1 for the drop.