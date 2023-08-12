Sheffield Wednesday promotion man bags brace on debut following Owls exit

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, got off to a great start in Turkey as he helped his side go top of the league.

The 22-year-old midfielder was offered a new contract by the Owls over the summer but after back and forth dicussions for months he instead opted to make the move to the Turkish Super Lig to join Hatayspor as they returned to action following the earthquake that devastated the country back in February.

He was given a starting berth by Volkan Demirel as they got their season underway against Pendikspor in Istanbul, and things couldn’t have gone much better as he got two second half goals on the way to them securing a 5-1 demolition to climb to the summit of the table.

Here are his goals:

Dele-Bashiru was one of a host of players that left Wednesday in the summer, though his departure split opinion in the fanbase with some thinking that he’d have been a good tool for the Owls in the Championship.

It wasn’t to be, though, as he turned to another page in his career and looks to make a name for himself in Europe - and things haven’t started too badly for him.