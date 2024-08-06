David Stockdale, who played a big part in Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship promotion, has found himself a new job.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old shot-stopper became a popular figure during his time at Hillsborough, and built up a strong rapport with supporters despite his relatively short stint at S6. Now, with the 2024/25 season approaching, it has been confirmed that Newcastle United legend, Nobby Solano, has appointed him as his number two in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club today read, “Blyth Spartans can confirm that David Stockdale has joined the club as assistant manager.... Joining Spartans, Stockdale will join the backroom staff to be the second in command to current manager Nobby Solano.

“Stockdale was most recently at York City in the Vanarama National League where he played four times for the club as a goalkeeper but also served as their Head of Recruitment until his release in April 2024, this was Stockdale’s first non-playing role in football.

“He has a playing career that spanned more than 20 years and played in the Premier League down to the Northern Premier League Premier Division for the likes of Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers, York City, Wakefield-Emery and many more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For ‘Stocko’ it’s something new after a lengthy career on the pitch, and he’s raring to get going.

“I’m excited to be here and start working with the squad,” he told their website. “I’m thankful to Nobby and the board for the opportunity and the whole playing squad and staff will be working hard to improve from pre-season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Solano said: “I’m very pleased to have David join the squad and the staff here. He has a lot of experience playing in all levels and had experience as head of recruitment at York City, so we know we’ll be in a very good place with David as his experience will be a lot of value for everyone at the club.

“I’m very glad he has arrived here and I’ll be working with him tomorrow and we know we want to give it our best for this football, so I’m looking forward to start working with David this season.”