Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Miguel Llera has made a surprise coaching switch, to an ambitious semi-professional club fresh off promotion.

The Spaniard - who also represented the likes of MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Brentford and Scunthorpe United in his playing career as well as in La Liga for Gimnàstic - stepped out in the colours of Wednesday 91 times across three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

A fondly remembered figure at S6, Llera scored four goals in the final eight games of a historic run-in to secure promotion from League One in the 2011/12 season. The Owls shoved city rivals Sheffield United out of the way to finish in second place in dramatic fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Llera hung up his boots in 2015 but has gone on to a range of different roles within the game, including time as a youth coach and scout for Wednesday as well as coaching in the local non-league scene, coaching university sides and back in academy football with Walsall.

Now he’s taken up a role as an assistant to newly-installed Rudy Funk at Shirebrook Town, recently promoted to the United Counties Premier Division North in step five of the National League pyramid as part of a re-structure. Shirebrook lost in the NCEL play-off final to Beverley Town on penalties but had their place in their new division confirmed by the FA earlier this month. Funk replaces Stephen Bodle.