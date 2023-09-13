Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero loves club, knew exit was coming early doors

Jack Hunt’s release by Sheffield Wednesday this summer came as no surprise to the player himself.

The right wing-back, who has since signed for League One Bristol Rovers, spoke in the days after the season to indicate he felt his time was probably up on his second spell at the club despite having played a vital role in their play-off campaign.

Hunt scored the winning penalty in Wednesday’s historic play-off comeback win over Peterborough United and helped turn the course of their Wembley win over Barnsley with a standout performance from the bench.

Speaking to Bristol Live two matches into his new life with Joey Barton’s ambitious side, he admitted he knew early on into the campaign that he felt the 2022/23 campaign would probably be his last at S6.

He made 26 appearances across the course of a season not helped by illness and injury.

“I wasn't blinded by not knowing that I wasn't staying at Sheffield Wednesday,” he said.

“I knew that when I signed a one-year contract last year that I had to play a certain amount of games for my contract to get automatically extended.

“If the club was going to offer me a new contract, I knew that I was going to have to have a really good season.

“I think it was my lowest number of games in the last nine or 10 seasons. For myself personally there were a few reasons behind that.