Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero hits huge milestone in weekend result

At Sheffield Wednesday he’s most recently famous for one of the coolest penalties you’ll ever see, but Jack Hunt has had quite the career.

The 33-year-old left the Owls over the summer after a successful second spell at Hillsborough that ended with promotion out of League One, his penalty in the second leg of the play-offs against Peterborough United going down in Hillsborough folklore.

After moving on from S6 he penned a deal with Bristol Rovers, and has gone on to play 11 times for the club since doing so – and his outing against Cheltenham Town was a big one. It marked his 500th career appearance, and the defender made sure that he hit the impressive milestone in style.

Hunt isn’t known for his goalscoring prowess, but he popped up in the right place at the right time to direct the ball goalwards and get on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon, his third goal of the season earning the Gas a 1-1 draw.

The popular ex-Owl played 180 games in Wednesday colours of the years, more than any other club in his career, and as he enjoys the 15th season of his senior career he’ll be hoping to help his side make a push for the play-offs once again after his heroics of 2022/23.