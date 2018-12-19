Sheffield Wednesday: Preston North End aiming to take advantage of Owls’ struggles 

Preston North End are acutely aware that Sheffield Wednesday are in a rut right now.

The Owls have just one win in their last ten outings - and North End will be hoping to compound the misery for Jos Luhukay's side when the two clash at Hillsborough this weekend.

Preston sit four points above the Owls ahead of the game, which marks the halfway point in the season.

PNE forward Paul Gallagher said: "Wednesday won’t be too happy with how they have started the season.

"They are big club with a big budget.

“We went there last year and although we lost the game, we played really well in the first half.

"We should have been well out of sight in the first half, but you know in this division that if you don’t take your chances, it can come back and bite you."

"They have been a bit of a mixed bag so far," Lilywhites' manager Alex Neil said at his pre-match press conference.

"They started the season well and got some good results.

"But they have found results difficult to come by of late."

