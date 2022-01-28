Sheffield Wednesday press day recap - Harlee Dean and Darren Moore look ahead to Ipswich test

You have to scour the different teams, clubs, players. You draw up a shortlist and you ask the question to the club.

They may say yes or no, if they say no you have to look at other targets. They say yes, you speak to the representatives. You can put your name in but you know there are other clubs in.

You can be rejected in terms of speaking to the player by the club or representatives because of other clubs.

Then you speak to them. The player has to make his decision and it’s about where he feels he’s suited best.

While all that is going on at any time you can lose an individual.