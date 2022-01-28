Sheffield Wednesday press day live - Harlee Dean and Darren Moore face the questions
The Owls welcome a resurgent Ipswich Town this weekend and will be keen to put lingering memories of their defeat at Oxford United behind them.
The game could see debuts for the new boy trio of Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean.
Dean himself will face questions from the media, with Owls boss Darren Moore following shortly afterwards.
HD on a potential permanent move
Of course we’d be interested.
It has to go well first, then we’ll take it from there.
HD on the line-up
DM has said it can be a back three or a back four. I’ve played both.
The fashionable thing at the minute is a three but he wants me to come in and shut up shop.
The uality of player out there, you can give them the ball and hopefully we can do our thing.
HD on promotion battle
They haven’t had a CB for months. I think they’ve done well.
If I didn’t know the situation I might look in and say they should be closer, but I know football. So many factors go into winning games.
It would be nice to achieve promotion.
HD on an incident at Griffin Park
A young lad got hit by a car as I was crossing the road... I made sure he was alright, put him on the pavement then ran to get the club doctor. He came out and did all the work - that was it really.
I didn’t do anything special, I just reacted. The little lad was alright in the end.
HD on conversations
I’ve always kept in touch with Beats (Beattie) and Garry was probably the best manager I had at Birmingham... I spoke to them and respected their opinions - they talked about Wednesday as a sleeping giant.
HD on Wednesday fans
It’s always a great atmosphere. I remember playing when they were really bouncing in the Championship, it was packed.
The quality of training is unbelieveable. It’s a Championship squad. It was an easy decision. I spoke to James Beattie and Garry Monk and they couldn’t say enough good things about the club.
HD on Birmingham cont.
It was difficult. It’s the first time I’ve really missed games in my career.
I had a dip in form along with the whole squad. Being captain, you’re not allowed to do that. The manager made an example of me, that’s his job.
I understood that but I expected to get back in. Sometimes you just have to take it but results started to turn.
We had a conversation, I played against Coventry and we kept a clean sheet. The club told me they wanted to cut the budget and that was it.
HD on his fitness
It’s down to luck to be honest. I probably don’t move quick enough to pull fast twitch fibres!
I’ve never really had a soft tissue injury. I’m quite a robust person.
It’s about taking control of your own career.
HD on Ipswich
It’s down to the manager.
I’ve only trained Thursday Friday. I feel good and hopefully I’m involved.