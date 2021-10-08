I have no idea about social media! I’m not on Twitter, or Instagram or anything... I’m oblivious to what’s on there. I don’t really need to look at it - I’m just in at the football club and working hard here.

In terms of getting gratification from social media, I just don’t need it. I’m also too busy, I don’t have the time.

With players, they’re like us all - human beings. They’re talented and have the ability to play in front of big crowds, but they’re normal people. It’s a concern for me that they can be so easily got at - they’re words, but sometimes those words can get to them.