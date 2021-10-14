Sheffield Wednesday press conference RECAP: Darren Moore on injures, Chey Dunkley on his future

It’s tough... I get it though, I’m a fan myself.

When I was younger, I will have been giving stick to players in my team - I’ve been there.

Some fans want that engagement, and I think it’s important for success, because the community get to find out more about the players, and we get to find out more about the community and the club. When you have that connect, it’s a beautiful thing.

I just feel that they’ve heard ‘sleeping giant’, so I get that players do get stick. Some fans are for you, some aren’t. That’s just life.

I’m a talker, if you didn’t know. Maybe I talk too much, but that’s just my character.

I’m trying to keep neutral, because I want to be judged on my performances. If I’m focused on that, it gives me the best chance.