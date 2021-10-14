Sheffield Wednesday press conference RECAP: Darren Moore on injures, Chey Dunkley on his future
CD on social media
It’s tough... I get it though, I’m a fan myself.
When I was younger, I will have been giving stick to players in my team - I’ve been there.
Some fans want that engagement, and I think it’s important for success, because the community get to find out more about the players, and we get to find out more about the community and the club. When you have that connect, it’s a beautiful thing.
I just feel that they’ve heard ‘sleeping giant’, so I get that players do get stick. Some fans are for you, some aren’t. That’s just life.
I’m a talker, if you didn’t know. Maybe I talk too much, but that’s just my character.
I’m trying to keep neutral, because I want to be judged on my performances. If I’m focused on that, it gives me the best chance.
Sometimes it’s nice to know what the thinking is though, I’m not a robot, I’m human.
CD on Windass
He’ll be a massive player for us when he’s up and running... But I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, I just want him to be the player he was before the injury.
He’s progressing well, which is good for the team. He was out doing some running today, and when he’s back he’ll be ready, and hopefully he’ll be hitting the back of the net.
I want him coming back and coming to stay - I don’t want him being in and out, that’s not good for him mentally.
CD on his future
If you’re asking me would I like to stay? It’s a fantastic club, definitely I would.
But I haven’t spoken to the gaffer, so I can’t tell you... There’s more to it than that though. If somebody brings a deal, you don’t just sign it.
Would I want to represent this club moving forward, and be part of the plan? Of course. But that is out of my hands.
CD on playing from the back
If we’re at elite level, professional football, we have to play.
Wherever the gaffer wants me to play I need to do that. I’ve played only once on the right of the centre-half since I got to the club.
I’m comfortable on the three. I just want to be on the field. But it does change it, if I’m playing left side every time, your angles remain the same and you get a pattern.
You get used to playing that position.
CD on imposing himself
I’m not going to speak too much on the future. If I’m selected, I need to make sure I’m putting a decent performance out.
CD on coming back from injury
It’s been said to me I’ve not had the chance to show my best form yet.
You want to have a run of games, you want to play. I don’t think I’ve played more than six games on the bounce for this club.
If you want to get to the heights you have to play games. I was fit last season but not match fit. Tony Strudwick was getting me on the field, but match fitness is slightly different.
Last season was last season. This season I am ready, even against adversity, we lost two big players. I had to make sure I was ready.
CD on his contract
It hasn’t been mentioned. I’m coming to the end of my contract but it’s important for me to be ready for games and to play games.
Last season I didn’t play on the back of a horrible injury and the situation was tough.
This season I want to be fit and playing games. Hopefully that continues. I’ve been in football for a while. Talks might be had closer to January, if not no problem. I have to be ready and whatever happens happens.
That doesn’t bother me. I’m taking it week by week.
CD on the defence
It was mentioned before the last game, having clean sheets.
It was about taking pride in taking clean sheets. It can guarantee you a point.
It’s the whole team and we defend from the front. Defensive players don’t want to concede, but it’s a full team thing, like when we score a goal.
CD on Moore
We do different sessions with the gaffer. What I have found is from watching the gaffer, his philosophy is playing cultured football through the lines. It’s not just back to front, it’s controlling games and to be composed at the back.
I’ve learned little bits and bobs that I really like. The gaffer was a solid defender, no nonsense and I like that part of his game. He has things one-to-one and he;s very knowledgeable. He’s someone we can learn from.