Hello and welcome to Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge United.
Darren Moore and Jordan Storey will be providing their thoughts ahead of the match as the Owls look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln City.
A win tomorrow could move Wednesday back into the League One play-off places.
The visitors are comfortably nestled in a mid-table spot, clear of relegation danger but too far off the top six to mount a late top-six charge.
Last updated: Friday, 11 March, 2022, 12:50
- Jordan Storey and Darren Moore set to speak to the press
- Storey expected to address his future
- Several players thought to be nearing a return for the Owls
What would Gary do?
Last week Darren Moore revealed he is in touch with former Owls boss Gary Megson, who managed him during his playing days at West Brom.
“As much as you are your own man, there’s no doubt I’ve taken bits and pieces from Gary as I have with other managers,” Moore said.
Read more about their relationship:
Topics on the agenda
Jordan Storey is first up at 1pm. He’s expected to discuss his future beyond the end of the season, as well as the important role he’s played in Wednesday’s play-off charge.