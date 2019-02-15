Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE: Steve Bruce and Barry Bannan speak to the media

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce and midfielder Barry Bannan will speak to the media this morning ahead of tomorrow's away match at south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Follow our live blog for all the latest news - and don't forget to refresh the page for updates.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.