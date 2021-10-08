Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE: Joe Wildsmith on Bolton Wanderers, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and life under Darren Moore
The Star will be speaking to Joe Wildsmith and Darren Moore this afternoon and will deliver everything they have to say at the blog below.
The Sheffield Wednesday pair are speaking ahead of the visit of Bolton Wanderers to Hillsborough this weekend.
Wednesday are hoping to get their stuttering season back on track – a win could take them to within a point of the playoffs.
Last updated: Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:30
The games don’t stop coming for Sheffield Wednesday..
..and Darren Moore will be keen to get his side back to winning ways right away after a frustrating late defeat at home to Oxford United last weekend.
The Owls are on a run of one win in six league matches and face a Bolton Wanderers side in decent form, three points ahead of them having played a game more.
We’ll be speaking to Joe Wildsmith - who is set to stand in for Bailey Peacock-Farrell - from around 1.15pm, with Darren following from 2pm.
You can follow all each man has to say on Bolton and a whole lot else right here on The Star’s live blog.