Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE: Chey Dunkley and Darren Moore
Welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of today’s press conference at Sheffield Wednesday.
Chey Dunkley and Darren Moore will be speaking with the media this afternoon ahead of the trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend.
Stay tuned below for all the very latest as to what they have to say.
Sheffield Wednesday press day LIVE: Chey Dunkley and Darren Moore on Wimbledon trip
Last updated: Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:00
Good afternoon, Wednesdayites!
And welcome to The Star’s live coverage of this afternoon’s press call at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are a point from the playoffs after a nip-and-tuck 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend.
There’s a trip down to AFC Wimbledon to contend with on Saturday and Chey Dunkley and Darren Moore will speak to us this afternoon.
Darren will be with us at 2pm and Chey a little later at 2.45pm.