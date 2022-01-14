Sheffield Wednesday press conference live - Barry Bannan and Darren Moore on Owls form, transfers, Dominic Iorfa injury news and Plymouth Argyle
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE updates from another press day with Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are looking to put behind them two disappointing defeats and claw some ground back on the playoff places.
They welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough tomorrow, a team that seem to have had the wood over them so far this season.
Skipper Barry Bannan and manager Darren Moore will handle the questions from the media. Keep it locked to the blog below for up-to-the-minute updates.
Last updated: Friday, 14 January, 2022, 12:31
Good afternoon, Wednesdayites!
It’s been a long time since pre-match press day at Sheffield Wednesday. But we’re here to bring you all the updates as the Owls look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats and end their Plymouth hoodoo.
Follow the blog for all the latest with Barry Bannan and Darren Moore.