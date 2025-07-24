A total of 21 players were seen training with Sheffield Wednesday’s first team under the watchful eye of Danny Röhl this week.

It’s been a rought couple of months for the Owls, who have lost a lot of players over the summer either by them being released, not signing new contracts, or - in the case of Josh Windass and Michael Smith - having their deals mutually terminated. The latter two have since signed for Wrexham and Preston North End respectively.

There have also been question marks over the situation around Röhl, who still faces an uncertain future at Hillsborough, however he remains present at Middlewood Road as he puts the players through their paces ahead of the 2025/26 campaign alongside the likes of Henrik Pedersen, U21 manager, Andy Holdsworth, and U18s coach, Giles Coke.

Who’s left at Sheffield Wednesday?

Our latest training pics, as the Owls gear up for a behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday 📸#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 23, 2025

As you’d expect, there are lots of youngsters filling up space in the first team squad at the moment, with only 10 players on their books at present who are over the age of 21 - and one of them, Di’Shon Bernard, is still recovering from injury. It leaves Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Ike Ugbo as the seniors spotted training in the club’s latest gallery.

Others, who are young but still classed as first teamers, like Pierce Charles, Bailey Cadamarteri, Charlie McNeill, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire, are all also part of the setup, and have been joined by Rio Shipston, Logan Stretch, Reece Johnson, Bruno Fernandes, Gui Siqueira, Jarvis Thornton and Jack Phillips. The club don’t currently have a goalkeeper older than 21.

Club captain, Barry Bannan, was a notable absence in the images released, however the reason for that is unknown at this stage, while current trialist, Mohamed Konate, was not spotted in there either. It remains to be seen if either of them will be part of the squad that faces Mansfield Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly game this coming weekend.

Wednesday take on the Stags at Middlewood Road on Saturday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 3pm. They’ll be hoping to build on the 3-0 win over York City that took place there last week.

