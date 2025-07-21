Sheffield Wednesday are a few weeks away from the start of the new Championship season, and so much is unknown.

Wednesday will take on Leicester City on August 10th as they return to action in the English Football League, but right now they’re under embargo, in the midst of a three-window fee restriction, haven’t signed any new players, and there’s confusion about who will be the manager by the time that game gets underway.

Henrik Pedersen signed a new contract at Hillsborough with the general understanding being that he would become manager when Danny Röhl eventually parted ways with the club, but then the German returned and is back at the helm - though conversations are taking place to determine whether that remains the case.

Speaking on this week’s episode of All Wednesday, our Owls writer, Alex Miller, spoke of the ‘carnage’ that has been this summer, as well as many other topics that currently surround the club.

“This is the madness of it,” he said. “You’ve got two men contracted there, and we are a little over three weeks until the start of the season. You can flip a coin, perhaps, as to who’s going to be the manager in the dugout at Leicester…

“My guess, my feeling at the moment, is that until things are sorted with Danny - who appears to have expressed a desire to continue with this role - that he will be manager. Where Henrik sits in that, and what the relationship is like between those two… It’s just another chapter in what has been a carnage few months.”

