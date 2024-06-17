Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another date looks to have been added to Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason calendar...

The Owls are due back in at Middlewood Road for testing on June 28th as Danny Röhl and his staff put them through their paces in the build-up to the 2024/25 season, and soon after that it’s understood that the senior squad will be making the trip down to St. George’s Park from July 8th until July 13th for the first of two planned camps.

After it they will be jetting out to Röhl’s native country, Germany, to continue their preparations, but it has also been revealed by Alfreton Town that the Owls will be making a trip to the Impact Arena before either camp - taking on the Reds on July 6th in Derbyshire.

While the kick off time has not been confirmed as of yet, the club did say on their official Twitter account, “We’re delighted to confirm that we will face Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in our pre season opener on Saturday 6th July... Danny Rohl brings his side to the Impact Arena looking to build on a positive second half of 2023/24.”

It’s a game that could give former Owl, Liam Waldock, the chance to show his former club how much he has improved since leaving Hillsborough, with the 23-year-old having enjoyed a fantastic first campaign with the club last time out.