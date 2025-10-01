Young Sheffield Wednesday duo, Will Grainger and Logan Stretch, will both turn out for Wales at youth level this month.

The pair have both been part of Henrik Pedersen’s first team this season and are highly rated at Middlewood Road... Now they’ll get the chance to strut their stuff on the international stage once again at U18 and U19 level respectively.

Jon Grey’s U18s are heading to Croatia and will face Sweden on October 9th, Ukraine on October 11th and then the hosts on the 13th. Grainger will be hoping to get as many minutes as he can as he looks to continue on his climb up the ladder at international level.

Stretch, who has made a few senior matchday squads this season but is yet to make his debut, is off to Spain where the U19s will take on Switzerland (8th), the Netherlands (11th) and England (14th). Craig Knight named his side today.

Steve Ellis

The game against England could see him pitted against Manchester United loanee, Harry Amass, however the Young Lions squad has not been named just yet. Amass was in Will Antwi’s squad last month.

Here are the two squads in full:

Cymru MU18: Hayden ALLMARK (Cardiff City), Kaven BLONIARCZYK (Swansea City), Tom DEARDEN (Sheffield United), Prince CISSE (Liverpool), Alfie DIGNUM (Leicester City), Patrick MILYNARSKI (Crewe Alexandra), Callum JONES (Swansea City), Alex MARCINIAK (Arsenal), Oli NEWMAN (Southampton), Kai RHODES (Swansea City), Milo ROBINSON (Swansea City), Will RUSSON (Coventy City), Charlie STREET (Queen’s Park Rangers), Jack SYKES (Cardiff City), Will GRAINGER (Sheffield Wednesday), Jameson BLACKMORE (Oxford United), Noah WILLIAMS (Cardiff City), Tom WRIGHT (Swansea City).

Cymru MU19: Luis LINES (Norwich City), Logan STRETCH (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver BOSTOCK (West Bromwich Albion), Rhys WATSON (Stockport County), Luis GARDNER (Everton), Iestyn JONES (Swansea City), Brayden CLARKE (Arsenal), Harlan PERRY (Swansea City), Ollie DEWSBURY (Bristol Rovers), Jayden LIENOU (Leeds United), Jac THOMAS (Cardiff City), Charlie WALKER-SMITH (Crystal Palace), Josh SALMON (Weston Super Mare), Isaac DAVIES (Nottingham Forest), Makenzie BRADBURY (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Mannie BARTON (Cardiff City), Josh GENTLES (Rangers), Henry KASVOSVE (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam BRETT (Brighton & Hove Albion), Cruz ALLEN (Derby County).

