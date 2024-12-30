Sheffield Wednesday make enquiry in bid to sign Premier League defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to try and sign Southampton defender, Ronnie Edwards, in January as Danny Röhl seeks to bolster his backline.

The 21-year-old is believed to be very in demand after it became apparent that he is likely to be available on loan over the next month, and The Star understands that the Owls are very keen to try and get a deal done.

Edwards, who joined the Saints from Peterborough in a multi-million-pound deal over the summer, has barely featured for his club in 2024/25, and the consensus is that the England youth international will be loaned out in search of regular game time.

It’s understood that Röhl has identified the centre back as one of his top targets in an attempt to try and shore up the Owls defence, and their success this season with Shea Charles is likely to be seen as some form of bargaining power as they look to fend off interest from elsewhere.

At this point in time there has been no word on what sort of deal would need to be fielded in order to land the ex-Posh man on loan, however it seems unlikely that Wednesday are going to be spending big this coming month – so a short-term deal for somebody like Edwards could fit the bill nicely.

The January window opens up on the 1st and runs to February 3rd, closing at 11pm that night. Röhl has spoken at length about his desire to add to his side in order to challenge further up the table, however he has been coy about how plans for that to happen have been going.