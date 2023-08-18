Sheffield Wednesday’s Premier League loan mission confirmed in challenging market

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to the Premier League as they look to place the finishing touches on their vast summer recruitment mission, manager Xisco has confirmed.

The Star reported earlier this week that the club were understood to be in dialogue with at least two top tier clubs with regard to loan possibilities and that it was a market they were looking to exploit.

Xisco confirmed that this is the case, admitting he would like to add players to his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Owls have completed 10 signings this summer as they look to shift the attributes of their squad from one suited to League One to one more suited to the Championship.

Asked of the Premier League loans market, which has moved slowly this summer and routinely kicks into gear towards the end of the window, Xisco said: “We will try.

“The boss [chairman Dejphon Chansiri], Luke, me, everybody is working on which ones we can do, what we can improve and what we can give to the team. But it is not only what I want, what Luke wants, what the boss wants. Sometimes it is the market.

“We need to see which players Aston Villa will give me on loan or which players Manchester City will give me on loan, it’s not just want I want. If you ask me, I want this and this, but maybe they won’t give me this player.

“We need to understand the market, how it is moving and what is happening.