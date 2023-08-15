The recruitment team at Sheffield Wednesday has had a busy few weeks, with teenage attacker Djeidi Gassama arriving from PSG to become their tenth signing of the summer - and suggestions are that they aren’t done yet.

The Owls suffered a delayed start in the summer thanks to the extended nature of their 2022/23 campaign, the exit of head of recruitment David Downes to Blackpool, the shock departure of former manager Darren Moore.

Nine players have been added to the Wednesday squad since the appointment of new boss Xisco on July 4.

Two defeats have kicked off a campaign in which Wednesday fans were asked for patience by manager and players alike as the club’s coaching staff look to press towards a fresh style of play.

Xisco has spoken about the importance of getting the right players in before the transfer window closes on September 1 - a mission he has hinted can help accelerate the club’s progress.

The Star understands Wednesday have been in dialogue with more than one Premier League club with regard to their options in the loan market as they look to put the finishing touches on what has been a rapid influx of new players.

It remains to be seen how many new players they are looking to add to the squad, with Xisco reticent to give an indication of the number of players he’d like to bring in, though he has reiterated the desire to have at least two players fighting for each position.

In what has been a relatively slow-moving market this summer, it may well be that any loan moves pursued by Wednesday are completed towards the end of the window as top tier clubs go about finalising their squads before releasing their youngsters.