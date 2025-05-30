Sheffield Wednesday-supporting musician, Jon McClure, thinks that the Owls offer up a ‘huge opportunity’ for anybody who wanted to buy the club.

McClure, the lead singer of Reverend and the Makers, has made no secret of his love for the Owls, says that he dreams of the day that he sees the club make their long-awaited return to the top-flight of English football, speaking proudly about the ‘disproportionate’ fanbase that they have.

Speaking on the All Wednesday show, ‘Rev’ discussed the topic of a push up the leagues - eventually - and where he thinks the club has the potential to go under the right ownership.

The fanbase that we’ve got...

“I dream about that night, that light when you know we’re going up to the Prem?” he said with a smile. “We’ve had a glimpse of it with Wembley and that 4-4, and it’s a special club, Wednesday. The fanbase that we’ve got compared to how well we’ve done is so disproportionate. We’d go mad…

“You have to live in the real world, and think, like, what’s the limit for a club like Wednesday? I look at Aston Villa, who are an old club and probably pull a similar crowd - and they play Champions League…

“I think there’s a huge opportunity with Wednesday for somebody to take it in an ownership capacity and push it to where it needs to go.”

McClure is one of four who tell their Owls story on the latest edition of the All Wednesday show, with Milburn’s Joe Carnall, solo artist, Ed Cosens, and actor, Tommy Craig, all regailing stories about their time as Wednesdayites.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.