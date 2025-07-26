'We gather....' - Sheffield Wednesday prediction made as 2025/26 season looms

Sheffield Wednesday are just two weeks away from the start of their 2025/26 campaign, and are very short on the squad front.

It means that the manager, whoever that may be, will have some decisions to make come the opening game away at Leicester City, and our Owls writer, Alex Miller, fully expects to see some young faces in that squad - and in a few of the games that follow.

“Wednesday can still sign players on a free or no-fee loans,” Alex said. “We gather that their recruitment team have been working throughout the summer on drawing up lists of targets. And you’d hope that conversations are ongoing for as and when Wednesday are in a position to strengthen the squad.

“But as far as our understanding is, we’re not expecting anything to drop anytime soon. So you are looking at the opening weeks of the season with a lot of young players involved... Albeit possibly on the bench to begin with.”

We also discuss some changes to the coaching setup at Middlewood Road, the loss of more players, and the sale of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri... You can check out a short clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below:

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

