Changes, blood and guts in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Stoke City showdown

Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to stay in the Championship will be decided by their results - and those of the teams around them of course - between now and a May 4 trip to Sunderland that already looks like a nerve-buster.

First up and most pressing is a titanic clash with three-ahead Stoke City at Hillsborough on Saturday. The Potters are fresh off the back of a chastening 3-0 defeat at Swansea City in midweek and Wednesday will be desperate to pull them further into the mire by claiming a win to draw level with their points tally.

How will they set up? What tactics will they employ? Who will be chosen to take on the challenge?

Here’s the stab in the dark effort we’ve come up with as Wednesday prepare for Stoke tomorrow.

1 . GK - James Beadle Was at the sharp end of some criticism for his role in Norwich's second goal in midweek - but the fact is he made a string of important saves to keep Wednesday in it. Will continue.

2 . RB - Pol Valentin Came on and made an impact on Tuesday night. Always seems more comfortable as a wing-back than a full-back, but his defensive output is vastly improved and his running can hurt opposition sides. A toss-up with Dominic Iorfa, perhaps.

3 . CB - Bambo Diaby This is a spot that could quite easily go to a handful of players - and that's even in the eventuality they even play a four at the back - Diaby didn't quite follow his immense QPR outing up in midweek but has been an important figure.