An enforced change and lots of running - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Stoke City
After a week's break, another Sheffield Wednesday match day is upon us and with it a trip to Stoke City.
The Owls will be desperate to build on excellent results against Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers last week and while it is expected there won't be many changes to Danny Rohl's side, we know the German isn't shy of springing a surprise when it comes to selection.
Dominic Iorfa is out, Michael Smith is unlikely. But Pol Valentin is back in contention and it's believed that - other than long-term absentees Mallik Wilks, Juan Delgado and the unregistered Momo Diaby - there's plenty of options to go at.
Assuming they set up in a similar way to last time out, we've gone for a predicted side for the trip to the Potteries.