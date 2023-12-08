News you can trust since 1887
An enforced change and lots of running - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Stoke City

After a week's break, another Sheffield Wednesday match day is upon us and with it a trip to Stoke City.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

The Owls will be desperate to build on excellent results against Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers last week and while it is expected there won't be many changes to Danny Rohl's side, we know the German isn't shy of springing a surprise when it comes to selection.

Dominic Iorfa is out, Michael Smith is unlikely. But Pol Valentin is back in contention and it's believed that - other than long-term absentees Mallik Wilks, Juan Delgado and the unregistered Momo Diaby - there's plenty of options to go at.

Assuming they set up in a similar way to last time out, we've gone for a predicted side for the trip to the Potteries.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Has made some vital stops in recent outings and seems well settled in as Wednesday's number one. Plays an important role in how the Owls want to set up offensively.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

With Dominic Iorfa out and with scans scheduled, it could well be that there is something of a battle royale ahead for the right-back spot. Pol Valentin is back from injury but may well be subject to a period of getting back into it, with Palmer well-set after two previous run-outs.

3. CB - Bambo Diaby

Has played more minutes than any other outfield player under Rohl and seems to be a vital player. Performances, shaky at the start of his Wednesday career, have picked up hugely.

4. CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Has quickly built a rapport with the fan base and for good reason - he's been excellent. Can play a bit and that will count for a lot against a Stoke side that press hard at home.

