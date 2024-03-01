Rotherham United will play host to the Owls surely desperate to give their fans something to shout about as their own survival campaign continues to dwindle. They'd have more than the added bonus of putting a serious dint in that of their fiercest rivals, who will arrive with three wins in four hoping to continue their edging towards the safety line.
It'll be a tightly-contested battle for sure - these games always seem to be - with late drama never far from the agenda. With players out, players maybe out and the whiff of a system switch-up to ponder, here's the Owls team we've taken a stab at starting at the New York Stadium this weekend.
1. GK - James Beadle
Danny Rohl offered big praise to Beadle for his impact on the way Wednesday are able to set up. He's shown great form and looks more than likely to remain in situ for the rest of the campaign.
2. RCB - Liam Palmer
Even without Di'Shon Bernard and quite possible Michael Ihiekwe, there are a few ways Wednesday could line up at the back - they could even revert to a four. Palmer has offered a steady presence since his slide back into the backline.
3. CB - Dominic Iorfa
If he's ready for a start, he could do so on the right or at the heart of defence. Bambo Diaby is ready to step back in, but Iorfa's pace and recovery ability will be invaluable should Wednesday wish to operate a high line. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
Back from injury, he's trained all week - it'll be interesting to see whether he will drop straight back in. Bernard has played excellently on the left of the three and Famewo offers balance there. The obvious choice, injury-permitting.